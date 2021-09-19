Farmington Hills residents serve on state PTA board

Two Farmington Hills residents have taken positions on the Michigan Parent Teachers Association (PTA) board of directors.

Installed during the organization’s 103rd annual convention, Jenn Garland serves as Vice President of Children’s Advocacy and Beth Hulett as Vice President of Communications. Each will serve a two-year term.

“I am privileged to be surrounded by a group of passionate, thoughtful, and enthusiastic board leaders,” Michigan PTA President Tracey Troy said in a press release. “The energy this group of leaders brings is certain to drive the mission forward and influence Michigan PTA communities to improve children’s safety and future success.”

Garland has been an enthusiastic PTA volunteer for more than twenty years, filling roles that run through every PTA office, including presidencies at the elementary, high school, and Council levels. For the past two years, she has co-chaired the Michigan PTA Advocacy Committee, while serving as Farmington Area PTA Council Vice President of Advocacy.

In addition, Garland has attended National PTA’s Federal Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. as a member of the Michigan PTA contingent for the past four years.

“There are many current issues of concern across our state this year: increasing community conflict, the volume of changes made in recent years, anxiousness over changes still on the horizon, ongoing racial conflict, concern over equity between schools, and fundamental misunderstandings over key issues such as vaccines, masks, and Critical Race Theory, to name just a few,” she said. “It will take patient, careful stewardship to navigate this climate and begin to address the challenge of knitting together a more cohesive, trustful statewide PTA community.”

Hulett has since 2008 taken part in many aspects of local PTAs and has served on the Farmington Area PTA Council for the last eight years, including four years as the president. She has continued that work through the Michigan PTA as the Communications Committee chair since 2018.

“Michigan PTA has a long and proud history of advocating for all children in the state of Michigan regardless of race, creed, gender, zip code, or the way they learn,” she said. “This legacy will continue to be the focus of our work for the next two years and I look forward to being part of a team dedicated to increasing effective family and community engagement, and continuing the mission that PTA is a powerful voice for children, a relevant resource for families, schools and communities, and is an advocate for the well-being and education of all children.”