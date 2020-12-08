UPDATE: Farmington Hills residents fire shots at robbery suspects

Farmington Hills Police say residents at Diamond Forest Apartments fired shots late Monday night at three armed robbery suspects.

Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire. Diamond Forest is located on Halsted Road between Nine Mile and Grand River.

Investigators believe the three men broke into an apartment and had stolen several firearms. The residents confronted them and shot at the men as they fled. Police said no one reported injuries, and this was not a random crime.

Farmington Hills Police Assistant Chief Dan Rodriguez said a search of the area included support from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department aviation unit. He said Diamond Forest management has been “very cooperative” with investigators.

Investigators are looking for a silver or gray sport utility vehicle, possibly a newer Chevy Blazer or Traverse. The suspects are described as:

a Black male with light skin, 20-25 years old, 5’11”-6’0″ tall, thin build, about 120 pounds, fade hair cut with waves on top, wearing black pants and three to four diamond/gold chains, one with a gold peanut and the word “peanut” inside

a Black male with dark skin, 20-25 years old, shoulder-length dreadlocks, medium build, approximately 180 pounds, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

a Black male with dark skin, 20-25 years old, medium build, no clothing description, but he wore a gold chain.

Police have increased patrols in the area. If you have information, call 248-871-2610.