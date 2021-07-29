Farmington Hills resident launches mortgage brokerage

Farmington Hills resident Brandon Sundheimer has launched a mortgage brokerage called BuildAHomeLoan.com.

“I am excited to share that after 10-plus amazing years at Quicken Loans, I decided to put my experience and expertise to work and start my own mortgage brokerage,” Sundheimer said in a press release.

He said that incredible support from family and friends over the last few months helped with the transition. “I appreciate you more than you will ever know. Each person in my life has encouraged me to follow this dream.”

With mortgage rates at historic lows, buying a home or refinancing your current home could help lower your payments, consolidate debt or provide some much-needed cash out, Sundheimer said.

To learn more, visit buildahomeloan.com.