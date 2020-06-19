Farmington Hills relaxes rules for outdoor business

The City of Farmington Hills has made it easier for retail stores, barbers, beauty salons, restaurants, and bars to take their business outside as Michigan coronavirus restrictions ease.

City Council members last week voted to temporarily relax zoning regulations and allow existing businesses to set up extended outdoor seating and customer service areas.

“Farmington Hills understands the importance of a safe and healthy reopening of its local economy,” Economic Development Director Samantha Seimer said in a press release. “But we also understand the strain that limited occupancy and social distancing have created for many of our businesses.”

Seimer added that city staff is committed to issuing these temporary licenses in a timely matter.

All businesses that receive the Temporary Outdoor Sales License must comply with the requirements of social distancing and other regulations set under Executive Orders issued by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

To apply for a temporary permit, visit fhgov.com/Forms/COVID-application.aspx. Completed applications should be submitted to the Planning and Community Development Department.