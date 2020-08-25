Farmington Hills receives state GIS association award

The City of Farmington Hills recently received a prestigious award honoring GIS (Geographic Information System) projects that help make computer mapping information accessible and easy to understand.

GIS Coordinator Matt Malone accepted the 2020 “GIS for Everyone” Award, which was presented virtually by IMAGIN (Improving Michigan’s Access to Geographic Information Networks), the professional association for Michigan’s GIS community. IMAGIN’s annual conference was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Malone’s leadership, GIS apps have been created for computers and mobile devices, including maps of land parcels, election precincts, and zoning districts.

Recent GIS additions include story maps showcasing resources at city parks; real-time snow plowing progress maps; a public tax parcel viewer showing selected properties with a three-year assessed value chart; and a historic district viewer featuring video tours of significant structures.

Malone has served as GIS Coordinator since 2004, having previously worked for Grand Blanc Charter Township and University of Michigan-Flint. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Geography and Earth Science from Western Michigan University, and a master’s degree in Resource Development from Michigan State University. He has served on the IMAGIN Board of Directors and was honored as the IMAGIN Volunteer of the Year in 2008.