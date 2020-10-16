Farmington Hills receives pedestrian safety grant

The Farmington Hills Police Department is one of 12 law enforcement agencies to receive a grant that will provide six days of overtime for enforcing pedestrian safety laws.

The enforcement period runs from October 15 through October 21. Farmington Hills qualified as a community with some of the highest numbers of fatal and serious injury pedestrian crashes over a five-year period. This week, a 24-year-old Hamtramck man lost his life while walking on M-5 near Halsted.

“We’re hoping this enforcement period, during national pedestrian safety month, will help save the lives of Michigan’s most vulnerable roadway users – pedestrians,” Michael L. Prince, Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) director, said in a press release. “When driving, put your phone down, focus on the road, and expect to see people walking and using mobility aids.”

From 2015 to 2019, Farmington Hills recorded 18 fatal or serious injury pedestrian crashes. Other cities receiving grants include Detroit with 517; Flint with 55; Warren with 55; Kalamazoo with 53; Pontiac with 42; Dearborn with 33; Southfield with 30; Sterling Heights with 22; Flint Township with 18; Hamtramck with 16; and Macomb Township with 8.

Officers during this campaign will be on the lookout for violations by drivers and pedestrians that include:

illegal turns,

failing to stop at a signal or stop sign before a crosswalk,

failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk at a signalized intersection,

blocking a roadway that interferes with the normal flow of traffic,

pedestrians not following traffic control signals,

not walking on a sidewalk where provided, and

not walking facing traffic when on a roadway

In Michigan, more pedestrians have been killed in October of the last five years combined than in any other month. The most pedestrian-involved crashes have happened in October of the last five years combined as well.