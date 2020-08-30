Farmington Hills puts out a call for November 3 poll workers

While November may be a few months away, Farmington Hills City Clerk Pam Smith has put out a call seeking workers for the 2020 Presidential Election.

Expect a fast-paced environment as you work with a team to help voters at the city’s 27 precincts or to process absentee ballots as part of the Absent Voter Counting Board. Oakland County has approved a $50 bonus for those who sign up to work on November 3.

Applicants must be 18 years of age on or before Election Day and a registered Michigan voter. Training is required for new workers; more details will be provided to those who are appointed.

Call the City Clerk’s Office at 248-871-2410 for an application and more information.