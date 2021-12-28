Farmington Hills program brings cheer to 481 seniors

One of Santa’s helpers working with the City of Farmington Hills made the holidays special for 481 area seniors.

Senior Adult Supervisor Teresa Jergovich organizes the annual Adopt-a-Senior program, which provides seniors with holiday baskets and packages. The program has grown and expanded over the last 21 years with City employees, community members, church groups, PTAs, cheerleading clubs, and local moms’ groups all generously donating.

The seniors who receive holiday packages come from Jergovich’s case files or from Fire and Police Department referrals. Recipients may be experiencing financial hardships, health challenges, or may simply be alone with no family at the holidays. In the past two years, the holiday baskets have provided badly needed cheer for seniors who experienced isolation during the pandemic.

Items requested range from simple household supplies to warm outerwear or holiday treats. City employees from the Police and Fire Departments, Public Works, and Parks Division helped with deliveries.

Reported by Farmington Voice