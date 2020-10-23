Farmington Hills Precinct 26 location changes

With the Farmington Community School closed, Farmington Hills voters in Precinct 26 will have a new voting location.

Starting with the November 3 Presidential Election, the Precinct 26 location will be the Tawheed Center, 29707 W. 10 Mile Road. All registered Precinct 26 voters have been sent a postcard notification of the change, as well as a new Voter Identification Card. The city has also posted signage at both locations.

View an interactive map of all Farmington Hills voting locations and Oakland County commissioner districts here: fhgov.com/Government/Departments-Divisions/City-Clerk/Elections/Precinct-Maps.aspx