Farmington Hills police warn about Halloween ‘stranger danger’ incident

Farmington Hills police say two children experienced a “stranger danger” incident at around 6 p.m. Halloween night near Claymore Street and 14 Mile Road.

A man in a black sedan, described as around 30 years old, with black hair and a black goatee, stopped his car on the road. He rolled down his window and asked if the children wanted candy. As he motioned for the kids to approach, a parent who saw what was happening yelled, and the man drove off.

Police received no similar incident reports that night.

“We will continue to work with the schools and officers will be conducting increased special attention patrols in this area and at area bus stops,” Police Chief Jeff King said in a press release.

Anyone with information should call 248-871-2610.

Reported by Joni Hubred