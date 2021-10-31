Farmington Hills Police seek suspects in house party shooting

Farmington Hills police are looking for suspects connected with a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Stratford Court, in an area east of Haggerty Road and north of 13 Mile.

According to police, multiple 9-1-1 callers reported shots fired at a house party after an earlier altercation inside the home. Officers found shell casings and saw people running and driving away from the home.

While a search of the area did not turn up any victims, bullets struck the occupied home where the party happened.

Investigators have identified a suspect vehicle and have descriptions of three people who may have been involved in the altercation:

All are Black, 20-30 years old. One wore a purple shirt, had dreadlocks and gold teeth, another had a beard and wore a brown shirt, a third is light skinned with dreadlocks and wore a yellow hoodie.

Anyone with information should call the Police Command Desk, 248-871-2610.

Reported by Joni Hubred