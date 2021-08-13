UPDATE: Farmington Hills police seek suspect in Friday homicide

UPDATE: Farmington Hills police are looking for a 43-year-old man in connection with a Friday morning shooting that left a 40-year-old man dead.

Late Friday afternoon, police identified Kevin Curtis Moore as a suspect in the fatal shooting, as well as an earlier, non-fatal shooting in Detroit.

Moore is Black, 6’1″ tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt. The suspect vehicle is a 2006, dark green Chevrolet Trailblazer, license plate number EKS 0786.

Police say Moore “should be considered armed and dangerous”. If you see him or the vehicle, call 911.

Police responded at around 4 a.m. Friday to a 911 call about a shooting in the 35000 block of Concord Lane in Farmington Hills. Officers and Farmington Hills Fire Department paramedics provided care and took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.

Two people left the area in a grey sport utility vehicle before officers arrived. Police believe this was not a random incident, but have increased patrols to reassure residents.

If you have information about this shooting, call 248-871-2610.

This is a developing story. Information will be added as it becomes available.