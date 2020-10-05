Farmington Hills police seek info on Oct. 3 shooting

Farmington Hills Police investigators want to hear from anyone with information about an October 3 shooting at the Shell gas station at Northwestern Highway and Middlebelt Road.

According to a press release, officers responded to the business at around 11:40 p.m. after receiving 911 calls about gunshots in the area. Everyone involved was gone when they arrived.

A preliminary investigation showed that someone in a dark-colored sedan stopped on Northwestern Highway at the business driveway and fired five shots toward a large group of people who were in the parking lot near the gas pumps. The vehicle then headed east on Northwestern Highway, and all members of the group also drove off in several directions.

Police don’t believe anyone was injured. The incident appears to be part of a continuing dispute among the people involved, and there is no threat to the public. Detectives continue to investigate the case, and uniformed officers are conducting increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information should call 248-871-2610.