Farmington Hills police seek home invasion suspects

Farmington Hills police are looking for two men in their 20s who broke into a Pebble Court home on February 21, at around 6 p.m.

The street is part of a subdivision in the Orchard Lake/11 Mile Road area.

According to a press release, officers responding to a home alarm found an unsecured door and checked the home. The homeowner reviewed surveillance video from the alarm system, which showed the two men inside the home before officers arrived.

Evidence technicians processed the scene, and detectives are actively investigating this case. The department also increased uniform patrols in the area.

Anyone with information about the case or suspects should call the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk, 248-871-2610.