Farmington Hills Police seek armed robbery suspects

Farmington Hills Police have asked for help with identifying suspects in an October 5 armed robbery of the Marathon Gas Station at Orchard Lake Road and 12 Mile Road.

According to police, the men walked into the gas station at 11:35 a.m., with one suspect pointing a handgun at the clerk. They took the clerk into the back room, pulled money out of the cash register, and drove off.

Police provided these descriptions:

Black male, 5’10″-5’11″, thin build, last seen wearing a black ball cap with a red brim, black face mask, black hoodie, black long sleeve jacket and tan color boots.

Black male, 5’8″-5’9″, stocky build, last seen wearing a yellow and black Pittsburgh Pirates cap, a black face mask, black long sleeve jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.