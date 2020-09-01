Farmington Hills Police officer promoted to sergeant

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King recently announced the promotion of Officer Paulo Hernandez to the rank of Sergeant during a ceremony held August 21 at the Police Department.

Hernandez began his law enforcement career in 2000 with the Detroit Police Department. His assignments included Patrol Officer, Mobile Field Force Unit, 11th Precinct Special Operations Unit, and the Mayoral Executive Protection Unit.

In 2005, Hernandez was hired by the Farmington Hills Police Department, where he has worked as a Patrol Officer and Field Training Officer. An Investigator assigned with the South Oakland Narcotics Intelligence Consortium (SONIC) for five years, he has also served for two years as an investigator assigned to the Department’s Directed Patrol Unit (DPU).

Hernandez has received 41 Departmental citations and awards and was recently recognized as the 2019 City of Farmington Hills Police Officer of the Year.

A student at Madonna University, Hernandez is pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He is assigned to the Patrol Division of the Operations Bureau, where he will supervise personnel on the day shift.