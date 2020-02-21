Farmington Hills Police officer on leave after arrest

A Farmington Hills Police officer is on unpaid leave following his arrest on charges related to an alleged incident of domestic violence.

According to a press release, the department received a complaint on Monday about “unlawful behavior” by an officer. Police determined the incident happened in Warren, and notified the Warren Police Department.

Warren Police arrested the officer, identified by WDIV-TV as Mario Vekic, on Wednesday.

Vekic was hired by the department in February of 2018, after working for a year with the Detroit Police Department.