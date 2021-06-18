Farmington Hills Police officer moves up to sergeant

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King has promoted officer Brian Kersanty to the rank of sergeant.

Kersanty celebrated with family and friends during a ceremony held May 20 at the Farmington Hills Police Department. He began his career in 2005 as a Police Cadet.

After graduating from the Oakland Police Academy in 2006, he was hired as an officer and worked in the Patrol Division from 2006 to 2010. During that time, he served as a Field Training Officer, Firearms Instructor, Krav Maga Instructor, Tactical Rifle Instructor, ALICE Instructor, and Firearms Armorer.

In 2010, Kersanty joined the Directed Patrol Unit and, during that time, graduated from the Western Wayne SWAT school. Selected in 2018 for assignment in the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET), he competed for the opportunity to be assigned to the county SWAT team.

After a rigorous selection process, Kersanty became the first Farmington Hills officer to serve.

Kersanty has received 29 career citations and awards. He holds an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Oakland Community College. He now serves with the Patrol Division as part of the midnight shift.