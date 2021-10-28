Farmington Hills police offer Halloween treats, lights, tips

While you’re out trick-or-treating on October 31, stop by the Farmington Hills Police Department front desk, 31655 W. 11 Mile Rd., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for treats.

Uniformed officers will also distribute candy that evening from their marked vehicles during subdivision patrols. You can also stop by headquarters and pick up a free blinking light, while supplies last.

Along with treats, the department offers these safety tips:

Walk Safely

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Look left, right, and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Trick or Treat with an Adult

Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision.

If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups. Plan and review an acceptable route and agree on a time when they should return home.

Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.

Never accept candy from someone who is not at their house.

Make sure all candy is inspected before eating. Don’t eat anything that does not have a sealed wrapper.

Keep Costumes Both Creative and Safe

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Drive Extra Safely on Halloween

Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians, and on curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic, and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.

Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. so be especially alert for kids during those hours.

Reported by Farmington Voice