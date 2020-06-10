Farmington Hills police make ‘stranger danger’ arrest

Farmington Hills police announced Wednesday that they’ve made an arrest in connection with a “stranger danger” incident reported late last week.

On Tuesday, the department asked for the public’s help with identifying a motorist who approached a child at around 5:30 p.m. on June 5, in the area of Rensselaer and Emmett Streets. The man stopped and asked if the child wanted a ride. The child walked away and notified two adults in the area, who called 911.

Police described the driver as a white man in his 50s who wears glasses, is balding with gray hair, and a gray goatee and mustache. He was described as speaking with an unknown accent. The vehicle was described as a dark colored sedan, possibly a black Chevy Impala.

Investigators are still looking for information about the incident, including video surveillance footage. If you can help, call 248-871-2610.