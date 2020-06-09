Farmington Hills police investigate ‘stranger danger’

Farmington Hills Police Department has boosted patrols in a neighborhood near Inkster and Shiawassee Roads, after a possible “stranger danger” incident.

According to a news release, a motorist approached a child at around 5:30 p.m. on June 5, in the area of Rensselaer and Emmett Streets. The man stopped and asked if the child wanted a ride. The child walked away and notified two adults in the area, who called 911. The man drove away.

Police say the driver is a white man in his 50s who wears glasses, is balding with gray hair, and a gray goatee and mustache. He was described as speaking with an unknown accent. The vehicle was described as a dark colored sedan, possibly a black Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have video surveillance footage, is asked to call 248-871-2610.