Farmington Hills Police investigate death of 14-month-old boy

Farmington Hills Police have the parents of a 14-month-old child in custody, after officers found the boy dead inside a room at Motel 6, 38300 Grand River.

According to a release, officers and investigators made a welfare check at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, after relatives called with concerns. The child lived at the motel with his parents, who are both in their 30s.

Investigators, evidence technicians, and the FBI’s Evidence Response Team worked at the scene through the night. The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to review the case for criminal charges.

“The Farmington Hills Police Department and our community are heartbroken over this tragic loss,” said Police Chief Jeff King. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family.”