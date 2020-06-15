Farmington Hills police investigate another ‘stranger danger’ incident

For a second time this month, Farmington Hills police have asked for help identifying a “stranger danger” suspect.

The department has increased patrols in the area where the incident happened, near Dohany Drive in a neighborhood at Power and W. 10 Mile Roads.

According to police, a man in a green SUV approached a young child at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 14. The driver reportedly stopped and asked if the child wanted a ride, but did not attempt or make physical contact. The child refused, and the driver left the area as the child went to find a parent, who called 9-1-1.

The driver is described as an older white male, age 55-65, wearing black glasses. The vehicle may be a Mercedes G-Wagon.

Anyone with information, or who may have video surveillance footage, is asked to call 248-871-2610.

Farmington Hills Police have arrested a suspect in a June 5 “stranger danger” incident, which happened in the area of Rensselaer and Emmett Streets.