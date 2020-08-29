Farmington Hills police increase patrols after shooting report

The Farmington Hills Police Department has increased patrols around the Retreat at Farmington Hills, after the Friday evening report of a shooting and fight.

At around 6 p.m., the department issued a “shelter in place” order for the I-696/Middlebelt area as officers searched for a suspect who may have been armed. The order was lifted at 8:30 p.m.

According to a press release, officers arrived at the apartment complex shortly before 5 p.m. to find that people who might have been involved in the fight had driven off in a newer, dark-colored SUV.

The man who ran from police is described as Black, in his 20s, medium height, weighing 130-140 pounds. He was wearing black jogging pants with a white stripe down the side and carrying a black backpack. Despite an intensive search, police did not find him.

The release noted that no injuries were reported. Detectives continue to investigate, and anyone with information should call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk, 248-871-2610.