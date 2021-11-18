Farmington Hills Police, Fire launch Toys for Tots drive

The Farmington Hills Police and Fire Departments serve again this year as collection sites for the local Toys for Tots campaign.

Drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Police Department, 31655 W. 11 Mile, or Fire Department Headquarters, 31455 W. 11 Mile Road, through noon on December 17.

“We are honored to assist in supporting this great program,” said Police Chief Jeff King. “This serves as yet another outstanding example of how the Police Department and Fire Department are committed to providing support to our citizens and our community.”

The departments will also partner with the Farmington Public Safety for a one-day drive sponsored by GLP Financial during Holly Days in downtown Farmington. They’ll collect toys on December 11, 12-2 p.m., at Riley Park on Grand River in downtown Farmington.

The event will include photos with Santa, elves making animal balloons, glitter tattoos, and Christmas carolers, as well as hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies.

Since its inception, the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Program has delivered 604 million toys to children in need. Last year, the local program distributed over 56,000 toys.

To learn more, visit toysfortots.org or call Assistant Police Chief Dan Rodriguez, 248-871-2629.

Reported by Farmington Voice