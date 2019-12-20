Farmington Hills Police Dept. hiring officers, aides

The Farmington Hills Police Department will hold January 5 Recruitment Event for anyone interested in becoming a police officer or service aide.

The 12 p.m. event will be held at Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Road.

Michigan’s 11th largest municipal Police Department is staffed with 107 sworn officers and supported by an additional 37 full-time employees. The average salary is between $51,000 and $74,000 per year, with a defined benefit pension.

Call 248-871-2700 to learn more about the recruitment event.