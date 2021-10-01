Farmington Hills Police Dept. achieves re-accreditation

Farmington Hills Police Department successfully completed the re-accreditation process with the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC).

Chief Jeff King and accreditation manager, Assistant Chief John Piggott, spoke before the Commissioners of the MLEAC at a September 14 hearing in Mt. Pleasant. Commissioners voted unanimously to re-accredit the department.

Farmington Hills is one of only eight Michigan law enforcement agencies, and the largest so far, to achieve re-accreditation status.

Participating agencies conduct a thorough self-analysis to determine which of their existing operations meet the standards and/or how the procedures can be adapted to meet the standards and professional objectives. When the procedures are in place, a team of trained Commission assessors verifies the agency complies with them.

The department presented several thousand proofs that span the three-year assessment period.

The on-site assessment final report noted, “The Farmington Hills Police Department is invested in building relationships with the community through their involvement with various community groups and participation in special events. This is represented in an impressive list of 30+ activities and community engagement events.”

The Chief is proud that the Department has received this prestigious and difficult to achieve recognition. There are currently 588 law enforcement agencies in Michigan. Of those only 38, including the Farmington Hills Police Department have achieved “Accredited” status. Of those 38 agencies, the Farmington Hills Police Department has become only the eighth and largest Police Department to be re-accredited by the MLEAC. This recognition remains a source of pride for the Department and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all the employees of the Farmington Hills Police Department.

The department’s next review happens in 2024.