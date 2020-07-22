Farmington Hills Police Department promotes three

Farmington Hills Police Department on July 14 celebrated the promotion of three staff members, with a ceremony held in the Council Chambers at Farmington Hills City Hall.

Communications Section Supervisor Angela Konwinski

Konwinski began her career with the Department in 2014 when she was hired as a part-time dispatcher, with previous experience as an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher. In 2015, Konwinski transitioned to a full-time dispatcher position and has received several awards for outstanding service. She will transfer to a supervisory position within the Communications Section, assigned to the afternoon shift.

Police Officer Lucas Callahan

Callahan was hired as a Police Service Aide in April. He is a 2015 graduate of Plymouth Salem High School, where he was a captain of his varsity football team. A 2019 graduate of Eastern Michigan University, he holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. While in college, Callahan worked as a security officer for St. Mary’s Hospital in Livonia. He served as one of three class captains at Wayne County Regional Police Academy, prior to his June 2 graduation.

Police Officer Michael Rybinski

Rybinski was also hired as a Police Service Aide in April. A 2012 graduate of Livonia Churchill High School, he joined the U.S. Army in 2013, serving in the 194th Military Police Company. In 2017, he was deployed for six months to northern Africa as part of a humanitarian mission related to an Ebola outbreak.

In 2018, Rybinski was assigned to the U.S. Army Protective Services Battalion and was assigned as the driver for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Honorably discharged in 2018, he remains an active reservist assigned to the 303rd Military Police Company in Jackson, Michigan.

Rybinski earned an Associate Degree from the American Military University and attended the Wayne County Regional Police Academy, where he served as one of three class captains before his June 2 graduation. He received the Sgt. Patrick O’Rourke Memorial Scholarship and an award as the most physically fit male recruit.

Both officers are currently assigned to the Patrol Division of the Operations Bureau as part of the Field Training program.