Farmington Hills Police Department promotes six

Farmington Hills Police Department on July 19 formally promoted six officers during a ceremony held at City Hall.

These promotions came after the retirements of Assistant Chief of Police Bonnie Unruh and Lieutenant Richard Wehby:

Captain John Piggott was promoted to assistant chief of police in the Administrative Bureau. Piggott is a 25-year veteran of the Department and most recently served as a captain in the Administrative Bureau. During his career, he has received 46 department citations and awards. Piggott has an associate degree from Oakland Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University, a master’s degree from Madonna University, and graduated from the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police: Police Executives and New Chiefs School and the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Lieutenant Richard Blendea was promoted to captain in the Administrative Bureau. Blendea is a 25-year veteran of the department and most recently served as the administrative lieutenant in the Administrative Bureau. During his career, he has received 50 department citations and awards. Blendea has a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University and will graduate from Arkansas State University with a master’s degree in August. He is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Sergeant Mark Rash was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the Patrol Division of the Operations Bureau. Rash is a 25-year veteran of the Department and most recently served as a Patrol Division sergeant. During his career, he has received 20 department citations and awards. Rash has an associate degree from Henry Ford Community College, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan–Dearborn, and is enrolled in the Eastern Michigan University School of Police Staff and Command.

Sergeant Michael Flatt was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the Patrol Division of the Operations Bureau. Flatt is a 22-year veteran of the department and most recently served as a sergeant in the Investigative Division of the Operations Bureau. During his career, he has received 33 department citations and awards. Flatt has an associate degree from Henry Ford Community College and a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.

Officer Nicole Tomasovich-Morton was promoted to sergeant in the Patrol Division of the Operations Bureau. Tomasovich-Morton is a 19-year veteran of the department, most recently serving as a patrol officer. During her career, she has received 18 department citations and awards. Tomasovich-Morton has an associate degree from Schoolcraft Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University.

Officer Justin Barry was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the Patrol Division of the Operations Bureau. Barry is a 16-year veteran of the department and most recently served as a patrol officer. During his career, he has received 19 department awards and citations. Barry has an associate degree from Monroe Community College and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo.