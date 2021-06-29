Farmington Hills police dashboard goes live in July

Residents get a closer look at Farmington Hills police activity next month, when a transparency dashboard goes live.

Police chief Jeff King said Monday that Oakland County will cover costs for two years. Auburn Hills-based ARX manages the dashboard with data from CLEMIS (Courts and Law Enforcement Management Information System).

“This will allow us to further strengthen our community service and involvement with our citizens,” King said.

Along with three areas of base data, Farmington Hills has added three optional data sets. The dashboard covers 2019 and 2020, along with current information about:

Calls for service, including traffic stops

Citations

Arrests

Force response to resistance and violence (with information about use of force policies and procedures)

Employee misconduct

Arrest origins (what conditions led to an arrest)

King said viewers will find data breakdowns by date, gender, race, and age.

“I think this is a move in the right direction for transparency, and I’m glad to see it,” mayor Vicki Barnett said.