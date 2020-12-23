Farmington Hills Police create virtual ‘Moonbeams’ for sick kids

The Farmington Hills Police Department participated in Beaumont’s virtual Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams program with a stunning video that features flashing squad car emergency lights and holiday music.

This was filmed at Police Headquarters on Friday, December 18:

Typically, Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams gathers volunteers in courtyards outside Beaumont Hospital pediatric units each night at 8 p.m. during the month of December. Participants wave flashlights to show patients they’re not forgotten, and children gather in hospital windows to shine flashlights and wave glow sticks supplied by the hospital. Police cars and fire engines from neighboring cities also show up every year to add their lights to the display.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beaumont requested that 2020 Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams participants create a virtual experience and post their videos to the Moonbeams website: beaumont.org/health-wellness/moonbeams