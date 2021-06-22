Farmington Hills Police cadet becomes new officer

Farmington Hills Police service aide Miranda Finch moved up on June 7 to the rank of police officer.

A 2016 Riverview High School alum, Finch graduated magna cum laude from Lake Superior State University with degrees in Criminal Justice Law Enforcement and Homeland Security.

During her time at Wayne County Regional Police Academy, Finch earned first place Top Academic and Defensive Tactics Awards, and was a runner-up Iron Woman in Physical Training. She also received the Kehrl Academic Excellence Award, the POLC Richard R. Weiler Academy Scholarship, and the Larry Nehasil Scholarship.

Finch now works in the Patrol Division as part of the Field Training Officer Program.