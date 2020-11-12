Farmington Hills Police arrest suspects in multiple biz break-ins

Farmington Hills Police on Wednesday arrested two Detroit residents in connection with business break-ins across Oakland, Wayne, and Macomb counties.

Romelo Dtrona Buggs, 23, and Andrea Shanek Dawkins, 29, have both been charged with Breaking and Entering a Building with Intent. Buggs has also been charged with Driving While License Suspended, a misdemeanor. Dawkins faces two additional felony charges of Breaking and Entering a Building with Intent.

Magistrate Michael Sawicky arraigned the two Thursday in the 47th District Court. He set bond for Buggs at $50,000 cash or 10% surety. Dawkins was given a $50,000 personal bond. A preliminary exam is set for November 20, 9:30 a.m., before Judge Marla Parker.

In a press release, Police Chief Jeff King credited the department’s midnight shift patrol officers, detectives, and the Directed Patrol Unit, “whose alert observations and investigative techniques led to the arrest of two individuals currently being investigated by numerous other jurisdictions for similar type crimes in the Tri-County area.”

Anyone with information should call the Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610.