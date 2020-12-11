Farmington Hills Police arrest one in Diamond Forest robbery

A 26-year-old Detroit woman has been charged in connection with a December 7 home invasion at Diamond Forest Apartments in Farmington Hills.

Kasci Santana Patterson-Perry faces one count of first degree home invasion, a 20-year felony. She was arraigned on Thursday; 47th District Court Magistrate Michael Sawicky set bond at $100,000 cash or 10 percent surety with a GPS tether. She’ll appear in court next on December 23, 1:30 p.m., before Judge Marla Parker.

Police responded Monday at 11:30 p.m. to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire. Diamond Forest is located on Halsted Road between Nine Mile and Grand River.

According to a police department press release, three men broke into the targeted apartment and stole several firearms. The apartment residents confronted them, and one fired several shots at the suspects, who ran off.

The three men drove away in a silver or gray sport utility vehicle, described a newer Chevy Blazer or Traverse, police said, and no injuries were reported.

Police also released updated descriptions:

a Black male, about 25 years old, wearing a black beanie

a Black male with dark complexion, about 25 years old, 6’1″-6’3″, thin build. Last seen wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt

a Black male with medium complexion, about 25 years old, 6’1″-6’2″, heavy build, medium length beard, wearing gray jogging pants

The case remains under investigation, and police have increased patrols in the area. If you have information, call 248-871-2610.