Farmington Hills plant and seed swap set September 18

Wrap up your garden this fall with the Farmington Hills Beautification Commission’s Fall Plant and Seed Swap, held September 18 at the Heritage Park Visitor’s Center parking lot.

Rain or shine, 8:30-10:30 a.m., amateur and Master Gardeners come armed with plants from their gardens, eager to swap them for new and sometimes exotic species. Bring gloves and your favorite labeled plants and seeds to exchange.

The Beautification Commission, Garden Club members, and Master Gardeners will all be on hand to answer questions. The commission requests that everyone wear face masks and practice social distancing.

To learn more, call Charmaine Kettler-Schmult 248-871-2543.