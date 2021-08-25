Farmington Hills plans mid-September meeting with DTE

Farmington Hills city manager Gary Mekjian said Monday that local customers may get a chance to meet with DTE representatives in mid-September.

The company will provide information on specific electric feeds for local properties. The city will release more information once plans are final, he said.

Officials from Farmington and Farmington Hills met earlier this month with DTE representatives after four major power outages that started on July 7. On Wednesday, power went out again for several hundred DTE customers east and west of Drake Road between I-696 and 10 Mile Road.

Assistant city manager Joe Valentine said residents who have experienced extended outages will automatically receive a $100 rebate on their electric bills. The company has also announced automatic $25 credits for some customers.

DTE typically provides the smaller amount, upon request, to residents who have had an outage of 120 hours or more under “catastrophic conditions” or 16 hours under normal conditions, or have eight or more outages in a year.

Mayor Vicki Barnett said along with an improved power grid, officials want to see that $25 increased.

“We are trying to bring the reimbursements, the stick, into the 21st century, so that it matches the true cost of what homeowners are going through,” she said.

Barnett said besides problems with tree trimming, DTE knows some substations “are totally inadequate” to meet today’s power needs.

“They are giving us information, and they are trying to cooperate, and they know that they have not lived up to their obligations,” she added.

If you experienced an extended power outage in August, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to hear from you through an August Power Outages Feedback Form. She’ll also hold listening sessions around the state to gather information.