Farmington Hills plans DTE outage town hall meetings

Representatives from Farmington and Farmington Hills met Thursday with representatives of DTE Energy, a day after another storm-related power outage hit the two cities.

The August 11 outage was the fourth since early July. Following the meeting, Farmington Hills mayor Vicki Barnett said in a statement that four of the community’s eight substations went down during the storm.

“DTE admitted that almost 99% of the outages were due to tree limbs falling on the power lines. This is basically the same story they gave us in early July. Our residents deserve better than constant promises that go fulfilled time after time,” she wrote.

Barnett said that during her first term as mayor in 2003, DTE promised an aggressive plan to trim trees in Farmington area neighborhoods on a rolling basis every five years.

“In July, after the massive storm of July 7th, DTE admitted they have not lived up to that promise. Instead, they filed a plan with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) in 2018, stating that they would complete the trimming by 2025,” Barnett wrote.

“Let me be very clear: Today I told them their performance is terrible and puts our residents in danger. I have had several conversations with the MPSC and will not stop until our residents are compensated for their losses and can rest assured that the power grid that serves them is robust and reliable.”

Barnett said the city will arrange a time for DTE to talk with city council members and at town hall meetings.

“On behalf of our business owners and residents, we will pursue all avenues open to us to guarantee the best utility service possible,” she wrote.