Farmington Hills Planning Commission looks at more senior housing

Farmington Hills Planning commissioners will consider action on three senior housing projects during their March 18 meeting.

Among three scheduled public hearings is a Planned Unit Development (PUD) amendment to convert the Holiday Inn & Suites at 33103 Hamilton Court to senior apartments. With zero occupancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel closed last April.

Owners plan to convert 133 rooms into 76 apartments and the in-house restaurant to a congregate dining room.

Commissioners will also set public hearings for:

a project that would convert the Radisson Hotel at 31525 W. 12 Mile Rd. to 128 studio, one and two bedroom private or semi-private units for seniors, and

a 100-bed skilled nursing facility and four apartment buildings at the former St. Vincent & Sarah Fisher Center, 27400 W. 12 Mile Rd.

View the full agenda, which includes instructions for public comment, on the city’s website. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 203 and AT&T Channel 99, and live-streamed at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8.