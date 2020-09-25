Farmington Hills partners with senior learning program

A lifelong learning program affiliated with Wayne State University and the Road Scholar Institute Network will be among the tenants occupying a new community center in Farmington Hills.

The move reflects a partnership between Society of Active Retirees (SOAR), a community-based non-profit, and the City of Farmington Hills Adults 50 & Better program. SOAR will relocate to The Hawk in spring of 2021.

Located at the site of the former Harrison High School on 12 Mile Road, the new community center will offer space for arts programming, aquatics, athletics, fitness and wellness, and other classes and events.

With membership open to anyone interested in life-long learning, SOAR offers a broad range of non-credit courses, along with opportunities for social and cultural enrichment. Volunteer faculty come from a wide range of professionals at Wayne State University and other area colleges and universities.

“The partnership with SOAR is a perfect fit for The Hawk, the classes range from art, film, and literature to history and science,” Senior Division Supervisor Marsha Koet said in a press release. “SOAR offers all the fun of learning without the homework, grades, and exams.”

SOAR’s Fall 2020 term runs from October 12 to November 20, with classes delivered virtually via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more, visit soarexplore.com call 248-626-0296.