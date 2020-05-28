Farmington, Hills parents asked to complete substance abuse survey

Parents of 6th-12th graders in Farmington and Farmington Hills can support efforts to curb substance abuse by responding to an Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities survey.

The Alliance, which has a Greater Farmington chapter, provides resources related to alcohol, tobacco, vaping and other mental/behavioral health issues. With at least 100 survey responses, DRUG-Free America will provide a local report detailing survey results.

Respondents will also be entered to win a $100 gift card.

Take the survey here: surveymonkey.com/r/TheAlliance_Parent2020

Learn more about the Alliance here: achcmi.org