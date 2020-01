With forecasts of flooding, cold temperatures, and an ice storm, the City of Farmington Hills has opened the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., as a warming center from January 10-12.

Residency is not required. The Warming Center will be available until 10 p.m. on Friday, January 10, and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, and Sunday, January 12.

For more information, call 248-473-1800, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.