Farmington Hills opens Costick as warming center

With a blast of winter cold moving in, the City of Farmington Hills has opened the Costick Center as a warming center from February 5 through February 13.

The National Weather Service forecast shows temperatures through the week falling from the upper teens during the day to single digits at night. Windchill values may drop below zero.

The warming center is open to everyone. Visitors will be required to complete a COVID-19 sign-in sheet and must wear a mask at all times. Hours are:

Weekdays – 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Wednesday until 10 p.m.)

Saturdays – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, February 7 – Closed

The Costick Center is located at 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. To learn more, call 248-473-1800 on weekdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.