Farmington Hills opens cooling center through August 29

As soaring temperatures and high humidity continue, the City of Farmington Hills has opened the Costick Center as a cooling center through Sunday, August 29.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. on Wednesday. This week’s forecast shows temperatures remaining in the mid-to-upper 80s, with a chance of thunderstorms, through Sunday.

The building at 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills remains open to residents and nonresidents. The city encourages those who aren’t vaccinated to wear a mask.

Hours are:

Wednesday, August 25 through Saturday, August 28: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, August 29: 6-10 p.m.

To learn more, call 248-473-1800 weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.