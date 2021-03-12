Farmington Hills opens applications for COVID rent, utility aid

Working with three local agencies, the City of Farmington Hills will offer eligible low-income residents help with rent and utilities past due because of COVID-19 hardships.

According to information provided by the city, funding available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act may cover up to three months of past due rent and utilities. The one-time grants will be paid by Legal Aid and Defender, Salvation Army, or CARES of Farmington Hills directly to the landlord or utility company on the applicant’s behalf.

Maximum qualifying incomes are based on 80 percent of the Area Median Income and range from $44,000 for a single person to $82,900 for a family of eight. An eligibility chart is included in the application packet at fhgov.com.

Applications are processed on a first-come, first-qualified, first-served basis and will be accepted until funds are exhausted.

To learn more, call 248-871-2540 or write to fhhousingrelief@fhgov.com.