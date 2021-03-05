Farmington Hills officials talk about marijuana outreach plan

Farmington Hills council members will talk during a Monday study session about a plan to collect more information about the marijuana industry.

Officials have taken a deep dive into the topic over several study sessions. They’ve directed the Planning Commission to review existing medical marijuana ordinances.

When Michigan voters decriminalized marijuana, the city opted out of allowing marijuana-related businesses. During an early February study session, Mayor Vicki Barnett said she has heard from citizens who want officials to take another look at that decision. City attorney Steve Joppich suggested having city staff organize a work group open to marijuana industry representatives.

The 6 p.m. agenda item includes a public outreach plan. Council members will first hear about bid recommendation for a project in Heritage Hills and Wedgwood Commons.

The 7:30 p.m. regular meeting agenda includes finalizing a contract with new city manager Gary Mekjian, appointments to the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals, and a proclamation honoring former State Representative Christine Greig.

Both meetings will be held electronically. Directions for watching and participating are posted at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx.