Farmington, Hills officials look at city-wide fiber optic permit

City officials will meet Wednesday to discuss allowing a New Jersey-based firm permission to build a city-wide fiber optic network across Farmington Hills and Farmington.

The Joint Municipal Broadband Taskforce in January shared research into a system that would bring high-speed internet to residents and businesses. Farmington and Farmington Hills shared the $67,000 cost of a feasibility study conducted in 2020.

In a social media post, Farmington’s mayor pro tem Joe LaRussa said the permit represents “the first step toward a public/private partnership which was highlighted as a potential solution for the lack of competition and high internet prices prevalent in both cities.”

“The Joint Broadband Task Force included this option in its research and recommendations, and that work attracted the attention of the permit applicant, SiFi networks,” he added.

SiFi builds, owns, and operates fiber optic systems throughout the U.S. Earlier this month, the company inked a deal to bring a system to Salem, Massachusetts, with $35 million in private funding.

The 6 p.m. meeting is open to the public. View the full agenda, with directions for watching and making a public comment, at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx.