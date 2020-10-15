Farmington Hills officials get a taste of firefighting

Farmington Hills were “firefighters for the day” during the Fire Operations 101 program held October 6 at the Oakland Community College Combined Regional Emergency Services Training (CREST) Center in Auburn Hills.

Farmington Hills Fire City Officials
From left: Fire Marshal Jason Baloga, Fire Chief Jon Unruh, Council Member Ken Massey, HR Director John Randle, Deputy Fire Chief Jason Olszewski, and Fire Lieutenant Dennis Firment (City of Farmington Hills)

City council member Dr. Ken Massey and Human Resources Director John Randle experienced simulated activities such as resuscitating a cardiac arrest victim, rescuing a person trapped in a vehicle, and extinguishing a structure fire. Experienced firefighters supervised the civilian “newbies”.

“We greatly appreciated members of our City’s leadership team taking the time to gain further insight into our profession,” Fire Chief Jon Unruh said in a press release.

Inspector Jim Etzin, Emergency Medical Services Coordinator and President of the Farmington Hills Firefighters Association, added, “This is another example of the unwavering support we receive from the City Council, City Manager, and residents of Farmington Hills.”

Ken Massey John Randle Car Fire
Farmington Hills council member Ken Massey and Human Resources Director John Randle extinguish a car fire. (City of Farmington Hills)

Massey said it was an awesome experience that he’ll be talking about for a long time to come, “While we had just a taste of what our firefighters/paramedics experience, it provided tremendous insight into the challenges and stresses that they face on a daily basis.”

Randle was impressed with the well-planned event that was executed in a safe and secure manner, “The most rewarding part was seeing how much pride the firefighters have for such a challenging and important job.”

OAKWAY Mutual Aid Communities
Farmington Hills participates in OAKWAY mutual aid with Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Madison Heights, Rochester Hills, Southfield, Waterford, and West Bloomfield. (City of Farmington Hills)

The Farmington Hills Fire Fighters Association, Unruh, and OAKWAY Mutual Aid Group fire chiefs from Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Madison Heights, Rochester Hills, Southfield, Waterford, and West Bloomfield, hosted the event.

