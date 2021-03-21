Farmington Hills officials consider extending state of emergency

Citing a rise in COVID-19 infections and concern over new variants, Farmington Hills city council members on Monday will consider a resolution extending a local state of emergency through June 30.

The extension would allow officials to continue remote meetings and gives the city’s emergency manager, city manager, or mayor authorization to comply with federal, state, and county orders.

Farmington city council last week approved a local state of emergency and will continue remote meetings. Farmington Public Schools has held “hybrid” board meetings, with trustees and staff in person and remote public participation.

The resolution is on the 7:30 p.m. meeting agenda, which also includes:

a public hearing and resolution to vacate a public alley along 30250 Grand River

appointments to the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and Historical District Commission

consent judgments for an easement agreement with Consumers Energy Company

During a 6 p.m. study session, officials will discuss public art and consolidation of signs and freestanding signs.

Agendas for both meetings, along with instructions for viewing and participating in the meetings, are posted at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx.