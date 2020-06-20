Farmington Hills officials consider agreement for COVID relief

Farmington Hills city council members will on Monday consider approving an interlocal agreement that would give the city access to COVID-19 relief funds administered by Oakland County.

The $30 million in emergency funding allocated for cities, villages, and townships comes through the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It’s designed to cover COVID-related expenses that were not part of budgets as of March 27, 2020.

In a memo to council members, City Manager Dave Boyer wrote, “The items and activities eligible for reimbursement are numerous and staff is currently compiling and evaluating these expenses.” Applications are due by November 30 and require approval of the agreement.

Also on the council’s 7:30 p.m. electronic meeting agenda is a public hearing related to rezoning a property at 31066 W. 12 Mile Rd., just north of the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant, from B-3 General Business District to P-1 Vehicle Parking District. The property has long been used for parking by the former restaurant and the Arby’s on Orchard Lake Road.

Directions for watching the meeting, speaking during the public hearing or during the meeting’s public comment agenda item, along with the full meeting agenda are posted at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx