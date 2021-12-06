Farmington Hills officers help young larceny victim

A 12-year-old Farmington Hills resident who lost $170 to a Facebook Marketplace scammer will have a brighter holiday season, thanks to several police officers.

Christian Garner found a PS4 video game console for sale on Facebook Marketplace and agreed to meet the seller on November 23 at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Roads. The seller took Garner’s money and left him with an empty box.

Christian’s grandmother Thelma Moore cares for him and his sister, Angel. Officers learned the children lost mother two years ago, and the financial loss really set the family back.

Officer John Hammer donated his own PS4, and officers from the afternoon shift collected money for GameStop gift cards and a wireless gaming headset for Christian, as well as a Visa gift card for Angel.

The appreciative family received the gifts on November 27 at Police Headquarters. And to close out the unfortunate incident, investigators have identified and arrested a suspect in the larceny.

Reported by Farmington Voice